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    U.S. Navy Band performs at Duffy Square Park [Image 8 of 9]

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    U.S. Navy Band performs at Duffy Square Park

    NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrea Pharis 

    U.S. Navy Band

    260704-N-BC411-1008 NEW YORK CITY (Jul 04, 2026) U.S. Navy Band Ceremonial Band performed at Duffy Square Park duringthe International Naval Review 250 celebrations. International Naval Review 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Andrea Kolbach-Galo/ Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 10:54
    Photo ID: 9793256
    VIRIN: 260704-N-BC411-1008
    Resolution: 5732x3821
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Band performs at Duffy Square Park [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Andrea Pharis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

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    U.S. Navy Band performs at Duffy Square Park
    U.S. Navy Band performs at Duffy Square Park
    U.S. Navy Band performs at Duffy Square Park
    U.S. Navy Band performs at Duffy Square Park
    U.S. Navy Band performs at Duffy Square Park
    U.S. Navy Band performs at Duffy Square Park
    U.S. Navy Band performs at Duffy Square Park
    U.S. Navy Band performs at Duffy Square Park

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    United States Navy Band
    United States Navy Band Ceremonial Guard
    Navy Band
    NN250

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