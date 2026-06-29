U.S. Navy Band performs at Duffy Square Park

260704-N-BC411-1003 NEW YORK CITY (Jul 04, 2026) U.S. Navy Band Ceremonial Band performed at Duffy Square Park duringthe International Naval Review 250 celebrations. International Naval Review 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Andrea Kolbach-Galo/ Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2026 10:54
|Photo ID:
|9793255
|VIRIN:
|260704-N-BC411-1003
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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