U.S. Army Task Force Danger Soldiers enjoy downtime at a dining facility and participated in a friendly soccer match while deployed in support of Atlantic Resolve in Poland, June 30, 2026. Taking time to build camaraderie and resilience helps Soldiers remain ready to accomplish the mission while strengthening the team. (U.S. Army Photos by Staff Sgt. Hunter Tate)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.05.2026 05:15
|Photo ID:
|9793111
|VIRIN:
|260630-A-UT364-1103
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.44 MB
|Location:
|PL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TF Danger Day in the Life - Poland Edition [Image 16 of 16], by SSG Hunter Tate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.