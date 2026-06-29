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    TF Danger Day in the Life - Poland Edition [Image 5 of 16]

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    TF Danger Day in the Life - Poland Edition

    POLAND

    06.30.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Hunter Tate 

    1st Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Task Force Danger Soldiers enjoy downtime at a dining facility and participated in a friendly soccer match while deployed in support of Atlantic Resolve in Poland, June 30, 2026. Taking time to build camaraderie and resilience helps Soldiers remain ready to accomplish the mission while strengthening the team. (U.S. Army Photos by Staff Sgt. Hunter Tate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2026
    Date Posted: 07.05.2026 05:15
    Photo ID: 9793109
    VIRIN: 260630-A-UT364-1077
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.65 MB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, TF Danger Day in the Life - Poland Edition [Image 16 of 16], by SSG Hunter Tate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TF Danger Day in the Life - Poland Edition
    TF Danger Day in the Life - Poland Edition
    TF Danger Day in the Life - Poland Edition
    TF Danger Day in the Life - Poland Edition
    TF Danger Day in the Life - Poland Edition
    TF Danger Day in the Life - Poland Edition
    TF Danger Day in the Life - Poland Edition
    TF Danger Day in the Life - Poland Edition
    TF Danger Day in the Life - Poland Edition
    TF Danger Day in the Life - Poland Edition
    TF Danger Day in the Life - Poland Edition
    TF Danger Day in the Life - Poland Edition
    TF Danger Day in the Life - Poland Edition
    TF Danger Day in the Life - Poland Edition
    TF Danger Day in the Life - Poland Edition
    TF Danger Day in the Life - Poland Edition

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