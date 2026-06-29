TF Danger Day in the Life - Poland Edition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Task Force Danger Soldiers enjoy downtime at a dining facility and participated in a friendly soccer match while deployed in support of Atlantic Resolve in Poland, June 30, 2026. Taking time to build camaraderie and resilience helps Soldiers remain ready to accomplish the mission while strengthening the team. (U.S. Army Photos by Staff Sgt. Hunter Tate)