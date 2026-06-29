Camp Lejeune Independence Day Celebration 2026

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U.S. Marines watch fireworks during the Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Community Services Independence Day celebration at W.P.T. Hill Field on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 4, 2026. Hosted by Marine Corps Community Services in partnership with MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune, this annual event celebrates the nation's independence day by bringing service members, families, and communities together with live entertainment and fireworks in recognition of Freedom 250. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Erica S. Padgett)