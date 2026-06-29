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    Camp Lejeune Independence Day Celebration 2026 [Image 6 of 7]

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    Camp Lejeune Independence Day Celebration 2026

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Erica Padgett 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    Families of U.S. service members gather together during the Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Corps Community Services Independence Day celebration at W.P.T. Hill Field on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 4, 2026. Hosted by Marine Corps Community Services in partnership with MCIEAST-MCB Camp Lejeune, this annual event celebrates the nation's independence day by bringing service members, families, and communities together with live entertainment and fireworks in recognition of Freedom 250. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Erica S. Padgett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 22:39
    Photo ID: 9792897
    VIRIN: 260704-M-KU714-1178
    Resolution: 7380x4922
    Size: 6.34 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Camp Lejeune Independence Day Celebration 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Erica Padgett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Camp Lejeune Independence Day Celebration 2026
    Camp Lejeune Independence Day Celebration 2026
    Camp Lejeune Independence Day Celebration 2026
    Camp Lejeune Independence Day Celebration 2026
    Camp Lejeune Independence Day Celebration 2026
    Camp Lejeune Independence Day Celebration 2026
    Camp Lejeune Independence Day Celebration 2026

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    TAGS

    MCIEAST
    Independence day
    4th of July Celebration
    USMCNews

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