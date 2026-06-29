Scouting America Tours USS Arlington

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NEW YORK (July 3, 2026) — U.S. Marine Capt. Patrick McEnaney, an AH-1Z Viper helicopter pilot, gives a tour of his aircraft to Scouting America Scouts aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) in New York, July 3, 2026, as part of International Naval Review (INR) 250. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Apprentice Jonas Kott)