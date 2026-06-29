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    Scouting America Tours USS Arlington [Image 2 of 4]

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    Scouting America Tours USS Arlington

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2026

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Jonas Kott 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    NEW YORK (July 3, 2026) — U.S. Marine Capt. Patrick McEnaney, an AH-1Z Viper helicopter pilot, gives a tour of his aircraft to Scouting America Scouts aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) in New York, July 3, 2026, as part of International Naval Review (INR) 250. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. INR 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Seaman Apprentice Jonas Kott)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 17:41
    Photo ID: 9792630
    VIRIN: 260703-N-IH546-1116
    Resolution: 3748x5247
    Size: 4.49 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Scouting America Tours USS Arlington [Image 4 of 4], by SA Jonas Kott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Scouting America Tours USS Arlington
    Scouting America Tours USS Arlington
    Scouting America Tours USS Arlington
    Scouting America Tours USS Arlington

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    USS Arlington
    Scouting America
    America250
    Freedom250
    INR250
    INR250 NYC

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