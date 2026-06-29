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    Navy Band Southwest at Coronado Fourth of July Parade [Image 3 of 3]

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    Navy Band Southwest at Coronado Fourth of July Parade

    CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Malaysia Billman 

    Navy Band Southwest

    Navy Band Southwest, led by drum major MU1 Haley Bryla-Cameron, participated in the 77th annual Coronado Fourth of July Parade on July 4, 2026 in Coronado, California.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 17:05
    Photo ID: 9792618
    VIRIN: 260704-N-LB807-9189
    Resolution: 4267x2845
    Size: 4.1 MB
    Location: CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Band Southwest at Coronado Fourth of July Parade [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Malaysia Billman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Band Southwest at Coronado Fourth of July Parade
    Navy Band Southwest at Coronado Fourth of July Parade
    Navy Band Southwest at Coronado Fourth of July Parade

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    CNRSW
    Navy Band Southwest
    Indepence day
    navy music
    America 250

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