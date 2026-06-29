Navy Band Southwest at Coronado Fourth of July Parade

Navy Band Southwest, led by drum major MU1 Haley Bryla-Cameron, participated in the 77th annual Coronado Fourth of July Parade on July 4, 2026 in Coronado, California.
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2026 17:05
|Photo ID:
|9792600
|VIRIN:
|260704-N-LB807-4449
|Resolution:
|4267x2845
|Size:
|2.39 MB
|Location:
|CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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