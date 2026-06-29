Date Taken: 07.04.2026 Date Posted: 07.04.2026 17:05 Photo ID: 9792600 VIRIN: 260704-N-LB807-4449 Resolution: 4267x2845 Size: 2.39 MB Location: CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US

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This work, Navy Band Southwest at Coronado Fourth of July Parade [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Malaysia Billman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.