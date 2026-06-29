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    HSC-11 Participates in the INR 250 Flyover [Image 5 of 6]

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    HSC-11 Participates in the INR 250 Flyover

    UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class August Clawson      

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    U.S. Navy Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Isaiah Martinez, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, rides in an MH-60S Seahawk during the International Naval Review (INR) 250 flyover in New York, on July 4, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch- constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America's independence. International Naval Review 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard's enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 15:14
    Photo ID: 9792486
    VIRIN: 260704-N-VX022-1154
    Resolution: 8192x4608
    Size: 8.83 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, HSC-11 Participates in the INR 250 Flyover [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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