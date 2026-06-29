HSC-11 Participates in the INR 250 Flyover

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A U.S. Navy CMV-22B Osprey with Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 40 participates in the International Naval Review (INR) 250 flyover in New York, on July 4, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch- constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America's independence. International Naval Review 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard's enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)