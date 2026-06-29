37th AS honors America's 250th anniversary over Germany

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Three U.S. Air Force loadmasters from the 37th Airlift Squadron sit on the ramp of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft while flying over Germany, July 4, 2026. The mission supported U.S. Special Operations Command Europe training over Baumholder, Germany, while concluding with a ceremonial flyover over Freedom Fest at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)