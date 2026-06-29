Three U.S. Air Force loadmasters from the 37th Airlift Squadron sit on the ramp of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft while flying over Germany, July 4, 2026. The mission supported U.S. Special Operations Command Europe training over Baumholder, Germany, while concluding with a ceremonial flyover over Freedom Fest at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2026 14:08
|Photo ID:
|9792395
|VIRIN:
|260704-F-VY348-1411
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|5.49 MB
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 37th AS honors America's 250th anniversary over Germany [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.