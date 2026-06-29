37th AS honors America's 250th anniversary over Germany

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U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Robert Hutton, 37th Airlift Squadron instructor loadmaster, helps Green Berets assigned to U.S. Special Operations Command Europe during a High Altitude, Low Opening jump over Baumholder, Germany, July 4, 2026. Training with special operations forces strengthened interoperability between mobility and special operations units, ensuring both remain prepared for global contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)