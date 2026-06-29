(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Digital Visual Information Distribution System Logo

    37th AS honors America's 250th anniversary over Germany [Image 7 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    37th AS honors America's 250th anniversary over Germany

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.03.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Robert Hutton, 37th Airlift Squadron instructor loadmaster, helps Green Berets assigned to U.S. Special Operations Command Europe during a High Altitude, Low Opening jump over Baumholder, Germany, July 4, 2026. Training with special operations forces strengthened interoperability between mobility and special operations units, ensuring both remain prepared for global contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 14:08
    Photo ID: 9792391
    VIRIN: 260704-F-VY348-1402
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 37th AS honors America's 250th anniversary over Germany [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Edgar Grimaldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    37th AS honors America's 250th anniversary over Germany
    37th AS honors America's 250th anniversary over Germany
    37th AS honors America's 250th anniversary over Germany
    37th AS honors America's 250th anniversary over Germany
    37th AS honors America's 250th anniversary over Germany
    37th AS honors America's 250th anniversary over Germany
    37th AS honors America's 250th anniversary over Germany
    37th AS honors America's 250th anniversary over Germany

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SOCEUR
    C-130J Super Hercules
    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe
    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe (SOCEUR)
    37th AS
    HALO jump

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery