A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft takes off from South Burlington, Vermont, July 4, 2026. The jets took off for the 4th of July flyover around Vermont. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Raymond LaChance)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2026 12:08
|Photo ID:
|9792259
|VIRIN:
|260704-Z-CB896-1013
|Resolution:
|4965x3310
|Size:
|2.93 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th of July Launch [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Raymond LaChance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.