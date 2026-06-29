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    4th of July Launch [Image 2 of 3]

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    4th of July Launch

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Raymond LaChance 

    158th Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force crew chief assigned to the 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont Air National Guard, marshals an F-35A Lightning II in South Burlington, Vermont, July 4, 2026. The jets took off for the 4th of July flyover around Vermont. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Raymond LaChance)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 12:08
    Photo ID: 9792258
    VIRIN: 260704-Z-CB896-1012
    Resolution: 5080x3387
    Size: 3.27 MB
    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VERMONT, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 4th of July Launch [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Raymond LaChance, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    takeoff
    4th of July
    F-35A Lightning II
    Air Force
    Air National Guard
    Crew Chief

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