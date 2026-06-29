4th of July Launch

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A U.S. Air Force crew chief assigned to the 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont Air National Guard, marshals an F-35A Lightning II in South Burlington, Vermont, July 4, 2026. The jets took off for the 4th of July flyover around Vermont. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Raymond LaChance)