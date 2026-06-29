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    Joint Base Langley-Eustis marches in Yorktown 4th of July 250 parade [Image 1 of 2]

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    Joint Base Langley-Eustis marches in Yorktown 4th of July 250 parade

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Soldiers assigned to the 128th Aviation Brigade march during the Yorktown Independence Day Parade in Yorktown, Virginia, July 4th, 2026. The parade commemorated the 250th anniversary of the United States Declaration of Independence, honoring the nation's founding and the enduring ideals of liberty and self-governance. The participation of America's Armed Forces reflects their continued commitment to defending the freedoms secured in 1776 and protecting the nation at home and abroad. (Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jack LeGrand)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 11:37
    Photo ID: 9792256
    VIRIN: 260704-F-F3321-6320
    Resolution: 8064x5488
    Size: 12.29 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    Joint Base Langley-Eustis marches in Yorktown 4th of July 250 parade
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis marches in Yorktown 4th of July 250 parade

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    freedom 250
    Freedom 250th
    Freedom 250 Celebration

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