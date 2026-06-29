Joint Base Langley-Eustis marches in Yorktown 4th of July 250 parade

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Soldiers assigned to the 128th Aviation Brigade march during the Yorktown Independence Day Parade in Yorktown, Virginia, July 4th, 2026. The parade commemorated the 250th anniversary of the United States Declaration of Independence, honoring the nation's founding and the enduring ideals of liberty and self-governance. The participation of America's Armed Forces reflects their continued commitment to defending the freedoms secured in 1776 and protecting the nation at home and abroad. (Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jack LeGrand)