U.S. Army Sgt. Yadira Olvera, a stryker systems maintainer assigned to the 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, operates the crane on an M74 Repair and Recovery Vehicle during the German-American Friendship Festival in Baumholder, Germany, July 4, 2026. The display gave festival attendees an opportunity to learn about the capabilities and expertise of Soldiers who sustain the force. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Robert Palmer)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2026 11:18
|Photo ID:
|9792218
|VIRIN:
|260704-A-XO150-1006
|Resolution:
|5574x4446
|Size:
|7.94 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, German-American Friendship Festival [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Robert Palmer Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.