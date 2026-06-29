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U.S. Army Sgt. Yadira Olvera, a stryker systems maintainer assigned to the 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command, operates the crane on an M74 Repair and Recovery Vehicle during the German-American Friendship Festival in Baumholder, Germany, July 4, 2026. The display gave festival attendees an opportunity to learn about the capabilities and expertise of Soldiers who sustain the force. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Robert Palmer)