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A volunteer, Monica Alent, sings the national anthem during the German-American Friendship Festival in Baumholder, Germany, July 4, 2026. The performance marked the opening of the Independence Day celebration and reflected the shared values and longstanding partnership between the United States and Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Robert Palmer)