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    German-American Friendship Festival [Image 5 of 6]

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    German-American Friendship Festival

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    07.04.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Robert Palmer Jr 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    A volunteer, Monica Alent, sings the national anthem during the German-American Friendship Festival in Baumholder, Germany, July 4, 2026. The performance marked the opening of the Independence Day celebration and reflected the shared values and longstanding partnership between the United States and Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Robert Palmer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 11:18
    Photo ID: 9792217
    VIRIN: 260704-A-XO150-1005
    Resolution: 6716x4477
    Size: 6.14 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, German-American Friendship Festival [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Robert Palmer Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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