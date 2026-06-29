A volunteer, Monica Alent, sings the national anthem during the German-American Friendship Festival in Baumholder, Germany, July 4, 2026. The performance marked the opening of the Independence Day celebration and reflected the shared values and longstanding partnership between the United States and Germany. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Robert Palmer)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2026 11:18
|Photo ID:
|9792217
|VIRIN:
|260704-A-XO150-1005
|Resolution:
|6716x4477
|Size:
|6.14 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, German-American Friendship Festival [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Robert Palmer Jr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.