Lt. Col. Jennifer Hunt, the Deputy G6 for the Florida Army National Guard, stands as commander of troops during a ceremony at Saint Francis Barracks, FL, July 2, 2026. Florida Army and Air National Guard members gathered to participate in the event which featured a flag ceremony and an aircraft fly-over. The ceremony celebrated the United States of America’s 250th Birthday.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2026 10:30
|Photo ID:
|9792207
|VIRIN:
|260702-Z-RH401-7384
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|7.89 MB
|Location:
|SAINT AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FLNG celebrates America 250th [Image 27 of 27], by SSgt Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.