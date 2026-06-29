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    FLNG celebrates America 250th [Image 23 of 27]

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    FLNG celebrates America 250th

    SAINT AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Neysa Huertas Quinones 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Lt. Col. Jennifer Hunt, the Deputy G6 for the Florida Army National Guard, stands as commander of troops during a ceremony at Saint Francis Barracks, FL, July 2, 2026. Florida Army and Air National Guard members gathered to participate in the event which featured a flag ceremony and an aircraft fly-over. The ceremony celebrated the United States of America’s 250th Birthday.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 10:30
    Photo ID: 9792207
    VIRIN: 260702-Z-RH401-7384
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 7.89 MB
    Location: SAINT AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, FLNG celebrates America 250th [Image 27 of 27], by SSgt Neysa Huertas Quinones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    FLNG celebrates America 250th
    FLNG celebrates America 250th
    FLNG celebrates America 250th
    FLNG celebrates America 250th
    FLNG celebrates America 250th
    FLNG celebrates America 250th
    FLNG celebrates America 250th
    FLNG celebrates America 250th
    FLNG celebrates America 250th
    FLNG celebrates America 250th
    FLNG celebrates America 250th
    FLNG celebrates America 250th
    FLNG celebrates America 250th
    FLNG celebrates America 250th
    FLNG celebrates America 250th
    FLNG celebrates America 250th
    FLNG celebrates America 250th
    FLNG celebrates America 250th
    FLNG celebrates America 250th
    FLNG celebrates America 250th
    FLNG celebrates America 250th
    FLNG celebrates America 250th
    FLNG celebrates America 250th
    FLNG celebrates America 250th
    FLNG celebrates America 250th
    FLNG celebrates America 250th
    FLNG celebrates America 250th

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