FLNG celebrates America 250th

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Soldiers with the Florida Army National Guard stand in formation during a ceremony at Saint Francis Barracks, FL, July 2, 2026. Florida Army and Air National Guard members gathered to participate in the event which featured a flag ceremony and an aircraft fly-over. The ceremony celebrated the United States of America’s 250th Birthday.(U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. N.W. Huertas)