94th AAMDC celebrates America's 250th Birthday with a 5K Fun Run

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U.S. Army Soldiers, all assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, and their families participate in the unit’s 5K Fun Run at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 3, 2026. The event was held as both a unit morale booster as well as honoring the country’s upcoming 250th birthday. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Image was cropped and edited to emphasize subject.)