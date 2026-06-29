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    94th AAMDC celebrates America's 250th Birthday with a 5K Fun Run [Image 8 of 24]

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    94th AAMDC celebrates America's 250th Birthday with a 5K Fun Run

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2026

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class William Tanner 

    94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers, all assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, and their families participate in the unit’s 5K Fun Run at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, July 3, 2026. The event was held as both a unit morale booster as well as honoring the country’s upcoming 250th birthday. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class William A. Tanner Sr.) (Image was cropped and edited to emphasize subject.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.04.2026 06:08
    Photo ID: 9792052
    VIRIN: 260703-A-EM105-4316
    Resolution: 4547x3031
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 94th AAMDC celebrates America's 250th Birthday with a 5K Fun Run [Image 24 of 24], by SFC William Tanner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    94th AAMDC celebrates America's 250th Birthday with a 5K Fun Run
    94th AAMDC celebrates America's 250th Birthday with a 5K Fun Run
    94th AAMDC celebrates America's 250th Birthday with a 5K Fun Run
    94th AAMDC celebrates America's 250th Birthday with a 5K Fun Run
    94th AAMDC celebrates America's 250th Birthday with a 5K Fun Run
    94th AAMDC celebrates America's 250th Birthday with a 5K Fun Run
    94th AAMDC celebrates America's 250th Birthday with a 5K Fun Run
    94th AAMDC celebrates America's 250th Birthday with a 5K Fun Run
    94th AAMDC celebrates America's 250th Birthday with a 5K Fun Run
    94th AAMDC celebrates America's 250th Birthday with a 5K Fun Run
    94th AAMDC celebrates America's 250th Birthday with a 5K Fun Run
    94th AAMDC celebrates America's 250th Birthday with a 5K Fun Run
    94th AAMDC celebrates America's 250th Birthday with a 5K Fun Run
    94th AAMDC celebrates America's 250th Birthday with a 5K Fun Run
    94th AAMDC celebrates America's 250th Birthday with a 5K Fun Run
    94th AAMDC celebrates America's 250th Birthday with a 5K Fun Run
    94th AAMDC celebrates America's 250th Birthday with a 5K Fun Run
    94th AAMDC celebrates America's 250th Birthday with a 5K Fun Run
    94th AAMDC celebrates America's 250th Birthday with a 5K Fun Run
    94th AAMDC celebrates America's 250th Birthday with a 5K Fun Run
    94th AAMDC celebrates America's 250th Birthday with a 5K Fun Run
    94th AAMDC celebrates America's 250th Birthday with a 5K Fun Run
    94th AAMDC celebrates America's 250th Birthday with a 5K Fun Run
    94th AAMDC celebrates America's 250th Birthday with a 5K Fun Run

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