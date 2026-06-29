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U.S. Air Force VC-25B Bridge aircraft, Air Force One, flies over the Mount Rushmore National Memorial near Keystone, South Dakota, as part of the Freedom 250 at Mount Rushmore celebration July 3, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)