U.S. Air Force VC-25B Bridge aircraft, Air Force One, flies over the Mount Rushmore National Memorial near Keystone, South Dakota, as part of the Freedom 250 at Mount Rushmore celebration July 3, 2026. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Zach Sheely)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2026 02:12
|Photo ID:
|9791929
|VIRIN:
|260703-A-VX744-2122
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|KEYSTONE, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Freedom 250 at Mount Rushmore [Image 6 of 6], by MSG Zach Sheely, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.