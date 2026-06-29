Musician 1st Class Danlie Cuenca performs the National Anthem at the International Naval Review Welcome Ceremony

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Musician 1st Class Danlie Cuenca sings the National Anthem at the International Naval Review Welcome Ceremony aboard the USS Arlington (LPD 24) on July 3, 2026 in New York City. The International Naval Review is the Navy’s pinnacle event in America’s 250th birthday celebration, hosted in the Port of New York from July 3-8, 2026. This historic gathering of ships, aircraft, and personnel form over 130 invited navies and coast guards will also feature more than 30 tall ships from around the globe.