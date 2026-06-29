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    The U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard present colors at the International Naval Review Welcome Ceremony [Image 7 of 10]

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    The U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard present colors at the International Naval Review Welcome Ceremony

    NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2026

    Photo by Master Chief Petty Officer Lera League 

    U.S. Navy Band

    The U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard present colors at the International Naval Review Welcome Ceremony aboard the USS Arlington (LPD 24) on July 3, 2026 in New York City. The International Naval Review is the Navy’s pinnacle event in America’s 250th birthday celebration, hosted in the Port of New York from July 3-8, 2026. This historic gathering of ships, aircraft, and personnel form over 130 invited navies and coast guards will also feature more than 30 tall ships from around the globe.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 23:40
    Photo ID: 9791848
    VIRIN: 260703-N-ES124-1014
    Resolution: 6027x4018
    Size: 6.76 MB
    Location: NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, The U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard present colors at the International Naval Review Welcome Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by MCPO Lera League, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    brass quintet
    Navy Band
    Cruisers
    INR 250 NYC

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