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    U.S. Navy Visits the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library [Image 20 of 20]

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    U.S. Navy Visits the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library

    MEDORA, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Eric Butler 

    NAVY RESERVE FLEET PUBLIC AFFAIRS CENTER SAN DIEGO

    The U.S. Navy Band Northwest performs during a reception at the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, ND, July 2, 2026. The US Navy supported a several-day event celebrating the grand opening of the library during the United States’ 250th anniversary of America’s declaration of independence. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric M. Butler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 20:45
    Photo ID: 9791552
    VIRIN: 260702-N-UV347-1292
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.92 MB
    Location: MEDORA, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Visits the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library [Image 20 of 20], by PO1 Eric Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Rear Admiral Jonathan R. Townsend Speaks at Grand Opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library
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    Rear Admiral Jonathan R. Townsend Speaks at Grand Opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library
    Rear Admiral Jonathan R. Townsend Speaks at Grand Opening of the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library
    U.S. Navy Visits the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library
    U.S. Navy Visits the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library
    U.S. Navy Visits the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library
    U.S. Navy Visits the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library
    U.S. Navy Visits the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library
    U.S. Navy Visits the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library

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