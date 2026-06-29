U.S. Navy Visits the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library

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The U.S. Navy Band Northwest performs during a reception at the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in Medora, ND, July 2, 2026. The US Navy supported a several-day event celebrating the grand opening of the library during the United States’ 250th anniversary of America’s declaration of independence. (Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Eric M. Butler)