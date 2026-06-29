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    AvengerCon X is a wrap for 2026 032 [Image 5 of 21]

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    AvengerCon X is a wrap for 2026 032

    LAUREL, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2026

    Photo by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    AvengerCon is a Hacker Con for Department of War Personnel
    LAUREL, Md. – AvengerCon X, the free cyber event specifically for personnel supporting the Department of War cyberspace operations, returned to Maryland for the Con’s 10th anniversary at the Kossiakoff Center on the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory campus, June 30 and July 1, 2026.
    AvengerCon is hosted by volunteers from the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), the Praetorians, to benefit the hackers of the U.S. Cyber Command and the DoW. The event features presentations, a hacker village, training workshops, and there was also an AMA-sanctioned FPV Drone Race.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 18:37
    Photo ID: 9791335
    VIRIN: 260701-O-PX639-3635
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.9 MB
    Location: LAUREL, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, AvengerCon X is a wrap for 2026 032 [Image 21 of 21], by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Cyber, AvengerCon, Drone Dominance

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