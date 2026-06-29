AvengerCon X is a wrap for 2026 003

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AvengerCon is a Hacker Con for Department of War Personnel

LAUREL, Md. – AvengerCon X, the free cyber event specifically for personnel supporting the Department of War cyberspace operations, returned to Maryland for the Con’s 10th anniversary at the Kossiakoff Center on the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory campus, June 30 and July 1, 2026.

AvengerCon is hosted by volunteers from the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), the Praetorians, to benefit the hackers of the U.S. Cyber Command and the DoW. The event features presentations, a hacker village, training workshops, and there was also an AMA-sanctioned FPV Drone Race.