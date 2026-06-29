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    Nimitz Anchors in New York Harbor During International Naval Review 250 [Image 1 of 12]

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    Nimitz Anchors in New York Harbor During International Naval Review 250

    NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Peter McHaddad 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Operations Specialist Seaman Joel Ibarra stands lookout watch on vulture’s row of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while sailing into New York harbor during International Naval Review 250, July 3, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. International Naval Review 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 17:21
    Photo ID: 9791048
    VIRIN: 260703-N-AM483-1050
    Resolution: 5495x3663
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Nimitz Anchors in New York Harbor During International Naval Review 250 [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Peter McHaddad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Nimitz Anchors in New York Harbor During International Naval Review 250
    Nimitz Anchors in New York Harbor During International Naval Review 250
    Nimitz Anchors in New York Harbor During International Naval Review 250
    Nimitz Anchors in New York Harbor During International Naval Review 250
    Nimitz Anchors in New York Harbor During International Naval Review 250
    Nimitz Anchors in New York Harbor During International Naval Review 250
    Nimitz Anchors in New York Harbor During International Naval Review 250
    Nimitz Anchors in New York Harbor During International Naval Review 250
    Nimitz Anchors in New York Harbor During International Naval Review 250
    Nimitz Anchors in New York Harbor During International Naval Review 250
    Nimitz Anchors in New York Harbor During International Naval Review 250
    Nimitz Anchors in New York Harbor During International Naval Review 250

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    Dress Whites
    New York Harbor
    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)
    Manning The Rails
    INR 250
    International Naval Review 250

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