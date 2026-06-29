Nimitz Anchors in New York Harbor During International Naval Review 250

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Operations Specialist Seaman Joel Ibarra stands lookout watch on vulture’s row of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while sailing into New York harbor during International Naval Review 250, July 3, 2026. For 250 years, our Navy and Marine Corps stood the watch – constant, unabated in mission, faithfully preventing crisis and resolute in defending America’s independence. International Naval Review 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Peter K. McHaddad)