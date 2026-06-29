1600th EOD Company Perform Disposal Operations

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U.S. Army Maj. Luis F. Rosado, assigned to the 190th Engineer Battalion, 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, detonates an explosive charge during annual training at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center, Salinas, Puerto Rico, July 3, 2026. The training prepares Soldiers to safely identify, handle and dispose of explosive hazards while strengthening mission readiness and ensuring qualified personnel are prepared to support operational requirements. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jean Martínez)