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    1600th EOD Company Perform Disposal Operations [Image 8 of 11]

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    1600th EOD Company Perform Disposal Operations

    CAMP SANTIAGO, PUERTO RICO

    07.03.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jean Martinez Ruiz 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Sabrina Gutierrez, commander of the 1600th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company, 190th Engineer Battalion, 101st Troop Command, Puerto Rico Army National Guard, prepares an explosive charge during demolition training as part of annual training at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center Salinas, Puerto Rico, July 3, 2026. The training prepares Soldiers to safely identify, handle and dispose of explosive hazards while strengthening mission readiness and ensuring qualified personnel are prepared to support operational requirements. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jean Martinez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 16:27
    Photo ID: 9791037
    VIRIN: 260703-A-US113-7599
    Resolution: 3469x2976
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: CAMP SANTIAGO, PR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, 1600th EOD Company Perform Disposal Operations [Image 11 of 11], by SSG Jean Martinez Ruiz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    1600th EOD Company Perform Disposal Operations
    1600th EOD Company Perform Disposal Operations
    1600th EOD Company Perform Disposal Operations
    1600th EOD Company Perform Disposal Operations
    1600th EOD Company Perform Disposal Operations
    1600th EOD Company Perform Disposal Operations
    1600th EOD Company Perform Disposal Operations
    1600th EOD Company Perform Disposal Operations
    1600th EOD Company Perform Disposal Operations
    1600th EOD Company Perform Disposal Operations
    1600th EOD Company Perform Disposal Operations

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