Team Whiteman celebrates Freedom 250

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members watch a fireworks display during a Freedom 250 celebration at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, July 2, 2026. The event was held in celebration of the 250th birthday of the United States of America and honored the U.S. Air force’s contributions to defending freedom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings)