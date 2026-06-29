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    Team Whiteman celebrates Freedom 250 [Image 1 of 9]

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    Team Whiteman celebrates Freedom 250

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings  

    509th Bomb Wing   

    A military child holds an American flag during a Freedom 250 celebration at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, July 2, 2026. The event was held in celebration of the 250th birthday of the United States of America and honored the U.S. Air force’s contributions to defending freedom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 15:46
    Photo ID: 9790943
    VIRIN: 260702-F-XP318-1097
    Resolution: 3547x2365
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Team Whiteman celebrates Freedom 250 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Team Whiteman celebrates Freedom 250
    Team Whiteman celebrates Freedom 250
    Team Whiteman celebrates Freedom 250
    Team Whiteman celebrates Freedom 250
    Team Whiteman celebrates Freedom 250
    Team Whiteman celebrates Freedom 250
    Team Whiteman celebrates Freedom 250
    Team Whiteman celebrates Freedom 250
    Team Whiteman celebrates Freedom 250

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    Freedom250
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