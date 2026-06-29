A military child holds an American flag during a Freedom 250 celebration at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, July 2, 2026. The event was held in celebration of the 250th birthday of the United States of America and honored the U.S. Air force’s contributions to defending freedom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2026 15:46
|Photo ID:
|9790943
|VIRIN:
|260702-F-XP318-1097
|Resolution:
|3547x2365
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Whiteman celebrates Freedom 250 [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Joshua Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.