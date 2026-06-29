U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs at Duffy Square

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260703-N-BC411-3019 NEW YORK CITY (July 3, 2026) United States Navy Band's Country Current performs in Duffy Square during the International Naval Review 250. International Naval Review 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Andrea Kolbach-Galo)