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    U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs at Duffy Square [Image 14 of 19]

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    U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs at Duffy Square

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrea Pharis 

    U.S. Navy Band

    260703-N-BC411-3014 NEW YORK CITY (July 3, 2026) United States Navy Band's Country Current performs in Duffy Square during the International Naval Review 250. International Naval Review 250 honors the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard’s enduring role on, under, and above the seas. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 1st Class Andrea Kolbach-Galo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 15:33
    Photo ID: 9790899
    VIRIN: 260702-N-BC411-3014
    Resolution: 6048x4032
    Size: 6.89 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs at Duffy Square [Image 19 of 19], by PO1 Andrea Pharis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs at Duffy Square
    U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs at Duffy Square
    U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs at Duffy Square
    U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs at Duffy Square
    U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs at Duffy Square
    U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs at Duffy Square
    U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs at Duffy Square
    U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs at Duffy Square
    U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs at Duffy Square
    U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs at Duffy Square
    U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs at Duffy Square
    U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs at Duffy Square
    U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs at Duffy Square
    U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs at Duffy Square
    U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs at Duffy Square
    U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs at Duffy Square
    U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs at Duffy Square
    U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs at Duffy Square
    U.S. Navy Band Country Current performs at Duffy Square

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    Navy Band
    NN250
    50for250
    INR250 NYC

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