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    1-114th Night Buddy Team LFX [Image 33 of 38]

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    1-114th Night Buddy Team LFX

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 114th Infantry Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, conduct a squad fire team live fire training exercise at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 23, 2026. Low visibility training exercises are cruicial to the development of squad team tactics in modern warfare. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Sgt. Seth Cohen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 13:06
    Photo ID: 9790722
    VIRIN: 260625-A-AA072-1442
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 5.94 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-114th Night Buddy Team LFX [Image 38 of 38], by SGT Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Infantry Tactics
    Low visibility
    Infnatry
    Army National Guard
    Night

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