U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 114th Infantry Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, conduct a squad fire team live fire training exercise at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 23, 2026. Low visibility training exercises are cruicial to the development of squad team tactics in modern warfare. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Sgt. Seth Cohen)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2026 13:06
|Photo ID:
|9790720
|VIRIN:
|260625-A-AA072-1440
|Resolution:
|6960x4640
|Size:
|11.96 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 1-114th Night Buddy Team LFX [Image 38 of 38], by SGT Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.