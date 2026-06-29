1-114th Squad Drills

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U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 114th Infantry Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, conduct buddy team squad fire drills at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 19, 2026. The 1-114th Infantry Regiment conducts their annual training in preparation for future deployments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen)