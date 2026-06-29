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    1-114th Squad Drills [Image 19 of 23]

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    1-114th Squad Drills

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    06.19.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen 

    New Jersey National Guard Recruiting & Retention Battalion

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 114th Infantry Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, conduct buddy team squad fire drills at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 19, 2026. The 1-114th Infantry Regiment conducts their annual training in preparation for future deployments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 12:30
    Photo ID: 9790583
    VIRIN: 260619-A-AA072-1313
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 11.08 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 1-114th Squad Drills [Image 23 of 23], by SGT Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    Infantry Tactics
    Buddy Team Live Fire
    Army National Guard
    Infantry
    Annual training

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