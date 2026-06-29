U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 114th Infantry Regiment, 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, conduct buddy team squad fire drills at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 19, 2026. The 1-114th Infantry Regiment conducts their annual training in preparation for future deployments. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Seth Cohen)
|Date Taken:
|06.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2026 12:30
|Photo ID:
|9790579
|VIRIN:
|260619-A-AA072-5000
|Resolution:
|2484x1656
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE DIX LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-114th Squad Drills [Image 23 of 23], by SGT Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.