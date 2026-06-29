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    Gen. Stubbs and Command Sgt. Maj. Kendrick visit JTF-DC Guardsmen [Image 13 of 14]

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    Gen. Stubbs and Command Sgt. Maj. Kendrick visit JTF-DC Guardsmen

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tianna Wilson 

    Joint Task Force DC

    U.S. Army National Guard Director, Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, and Command Senior Enlisted Leader of the Army National Guard, Command Sgt. Maj. James Kendrick, along with the command team for the District of Columbia National Guard, visit National Guardsmen currently assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful Mission to speak with them about the mission near Washington, D.C., July 2, 2026. About 4,500 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tianna Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 11:04
    Photo ID: 9790449
    VIRIN: 260702-Z-RK177-2197
    Resolution: 6300x4200
    Size: 6.31 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Stubbs and Command Sgt. Maj. Kendrick visit JTF-DC Guardsmen [Image 14 of 14], by SSG Tianna Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Gen. Stubbs and Command Sgt. Maj. Kendrick visit JTF-DC Guardsmen
    Gen. Stubbs and Command Sgt. Maj. Kendrick visit JTF-DC Guardsmen
    Gen. Stubbs and Command Sgt. Maj. Kendrick visit JTF-DC Guardsmen
    Gen. Stubbs and Command Sgt. Maj. Kendrick visit JTF-DC Guardsmen
    Gen. Stubbs and Command Sgt. Maj. Kendrick visit JTF-DC Guardsmen
    Gen. Stubbs and Command Sgt. Maj. Kendrick visit JTF-DC Guardsmen
    Gen. Stubbs and Command Sgt. Maj. Kendrick visit JTF-DC Guardsmen
    Gen. Stubbs and Command Sgt. Maj. Kendrick visit JTF-DC Guardsmen
    Gen. Stubbs and Command Sgt. Maj. Kendrick visit JTF-DC Guardsmen
    Gen. Stubbs and Command Sgt. Maj. Kendrick visit JTF-DC Guardsmen
    Gen. Stubbs and Command Sgt. Maj. Kendrick visit JTF-DC Guardsmen
    Gen. Stubbs and Command Sgt. Maj. Kendrick visit JTF-DC Guardsmen
    Gen. Stubbs and Command Sgt. Maj. Kendrick visit JTF-DC Guardsmen
    Gen. Stubbs and Command Sgt. Maj. Kendrick visit JTF-DC Guardsmen

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    JTFDC
    DistrictofColumbia
    National Guard
    DCSafe
    DCSafeandBeautiful
    Freedom 250

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