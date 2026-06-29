Gen. Stubbs and Command Sgt. Maj. Kendrick visit JTF-DC Guardsmen

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U.S. Army National Guard Director, Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, and Command Senior Enlisted Leader of the Army National Guard, Command Sgt. Maj. James Kendrick, along with the command team for the District of Columbia National Guard, visit National Guardsmen currently assigned to Joint Task Force-District of Columbia in support of the DC Safe and Beautiful Mission to speak with them about the mission near Washington, D.C., July 2, 2026. About 4,500 National Guard members are supporting the mission, providing critical assistance to the Metropolitan Police Department to help ensure the safety of residents, commuters and visitors throughout the District. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Tianna Wilson)