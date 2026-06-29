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    2d Cavalry Regiment train on close-quarter battle drills [Image 4 of 6]

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    2d Cavalry Regiment train on close-quarter battle drills

    GERMANY

    07.01.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Addison Shinn 

    U.S. Army V Corps

    U.S. Soldiers with 1st Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, advance on a building during close-quarter battle training at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 1, 2026. CQB allows teams to focus on speed, intensity, and lethality when clearing small buildings and rooms using communication and decisive action. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Addison Shinn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 07:51
    Photo ID: 9790332
    VIRIN: 260701-A-AE781-1290
    Resolution: 5133x3422
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 2d Cavalry Regiment train on close-quarter battle drills [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Addison Shinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    2d Cavalry Regiment train on close-quarter battle drills
    2d Cavalry Regiment train on close-quarter battle drills
    2d Cavalry Regiment train on close-quarter battle drills
    2d Cavalry Regiment train on close-quarter battle drills
    2d Cavalry Regiment train on close-quarter battle drills
    2d Cavalry Regiment train on close-quarter battle drills

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    V Corps
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