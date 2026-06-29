2d Cavalry Regiment train on close-quarter battle drills

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U.S. Soldiers with 1st Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, take cover behind a berm during close-quarter battle training at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 1, 2026. CQB allows teams to focus on speed, intensity, and lethality when clearing small buildings and rooms using communication and decisive action. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Addison Shinn)