U.S. Soldiers with 1st Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, take cover behind a berm during close-quarter battle training at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 1, 2026. CQB allows teams to focus on speed, intensity, and lethality when clearing small buildings and rooms using communication and decisive action. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Addison Shinn)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2026 07:54
|Photo ID:
|9790330
|VIRIN:
|260701-A-AE781-1197
|Resolution:
|1937x1291
|Size:
|515.55 KB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2d Cavalry Regiment train on close-quarter battle drills [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Addison Shinn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.