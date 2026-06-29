Mayor of Kalisz Pomorski, Krzysztof Kurowski, who represents both Konotop and Glebokie areas of Drawsko Military Community is presented with a coin by Michael A. Escobar, garrison site operations, to celebrate his ongoing support and partnership with the U.S. Army Garrison Poland and V Corps during Freedom Fest 250 at Drawsko Military Community, Poland, July 2, 2026. Freedom Fest 250 celebrates the enduring partnership between the United States and Poland through shared history, values and allied cooperation. The U.S.-Poland relationship is rooted in shared history, from Kosiuszko and Pulaski to today’s modern day alliance. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Logan Ubaldo Lechuga)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2026 07:19
|Photo ID:
|9790326
|VIRIN:
|260702-A-AB216-2037
|Resolution:
|4994x3329
|Size:
|6.59 MB
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Freedom Fest 250 lights up the sky bringing a taste from home to Soldiers in Poland [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Logan Ubaldo Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.