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    Freedom Fest 250 lights up the sky bringing a taste from home to Soldiers in Poland [Image 6 of 7]

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    Freedom Fest 250 lights up the sky bringing a taste from home to Soldiers in Poland

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    07.01.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Logan Ubaldo Lechuga 

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland presents a fireworks show to the Soldiers of the U.S. Army V Corps to celebrate the 4th of July and Freedom Fest 250 at Drawsko Military Community, Poland, July 2, 2026. Freedom Fest 250 celebrates the enduring partnership between the United States and Poland through shared history, values and allied cooperation. The U.S.-Poland relationship is rooted in shared history, from Kosiuszko and Pulaski to today’s modern day alliance. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Logan Ubaldo Lechuga)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 07:19
    Photo ID: 9790324
    VIRIN: 260702-A-AB216-2017
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.55 MB
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Freedom Fest 250 lights up the sky bringing a taste from home to Soldiers in Poland [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Logan Ubaldo Lechuga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Freedom Fest 250 lights up the sky bringing a taste from home to Soldiers in Poland
    Freedom Fest 250 lights up the sky bringing a taste from home to Soldiers in Poland
    Freedom Fest 250 lights up the sky bringing a taste from home to Soldiers in Poland
    Freedom Fest 250 lights up the sky bringing a taste from home to Soldiers in Poland
    Freedom Fest 250 lights up the sky bringing a taste from home to Soldiers in Poland
    Freedom Fest 250 lights up the sky bringing a taste from home to Soldiers in Poland
    Freedom Fest 250 lights up the sky bringing a taste from home to Soldiers in Poland

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    StrongerTogether, Vcorps, 366thMPAD26, Freedom250, USAGPoland, target_news_europe

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