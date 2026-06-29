Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Cultural Exchange Events at Đào Duy Từ High School in Quang Tri, Vietnam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Jonathan Craig, right, mission chaplain assigned to Pacific Partnership 2026 (PP26), and students of the Đào Duy Từ High School play “Ô Ăn Quan” during a PP26 and Pacific Friendship 2026 cultural exchange event in Quang Tri, Vietnam, July 2, 2026. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)