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    Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Cultural Exchange Events at Đào Duy Từ High School in Quang Tri, Vietnam [Image 2 of 6]

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    Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Cultural Exchange Events at Đào Duy Từ High School in Quang Tri, Vietnam

    QUANG TRI, VIETNAM

    07.01.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Moises Sandoval 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    Students of the Đào Duy Từ High School perform a ceremonial dance during a Pacific Partnership 2026 and Pacific Friendship 2026 cultural exchange event in Quang Tri, Vietnam, July 2, 2026. Now in its 22nd iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster management preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Moises Sandoval)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 05:53
    Photo ID: 9790303
    VIRIN: 260702-N-ED646-1185
    Resolution: 6257x4171
    Size: 5.61 MB
    Location: QUANG TRI, VN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Cultural Exchange Events at Đào Duy Từ High School in Quang Tri, Vietnam [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Moises Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Cultural Exchange Events at Đào Duy Từ High School in Quang Tri, Vietnam
    Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Cultural Exchange Events at Đào Duy Từ High School in Quang Tri, Vietnam
    Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Cultural Exchange Events at Đào Duy Từ High School in Quang Tri, Vietnam
    Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Cultural Exchange Events at Đào Duy Từ High School in Quang Tri, Vietnam
    Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Cultural Exchange Events at Đào Duy Từ High School in Quang Tri, Vietnam
    Pacific Partnership 2026 Conduct Cultural Exchange Events at Đào Duy Từ High School in Quang Tri, Vietnam

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    Vietnam
    Pacific Partnership
    COMREL
    PP26
    PF26
    PacificFriendship

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