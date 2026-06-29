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    USS Mustin conducts boat operations [Image 8 of 8]

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    USS Mustin conducts boat operations

    INDIAN OCEAN

    06.11.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Timothy Dimal 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    U.S. Navy Cryptologic Technician (Maintenance) 2nd Class Cruz Garcia, from California, climbs up from a rigid-hull inflatable boat onto the flight deck aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89) during boat operations while underway in the Indian Ocean, June 12, 2026. Mustin is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Timothy Dimal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2026
    Date Posted: 07.03.2026 03:09
    Photo ID: 9790194
    VIRIN: 260612-N-ER894-1275
    Resolution: 3719x4649
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Mustin conducts boat operations [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Timothy Dimal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Mustin conducts boat operations
    USS Mustin conducts boat operations
    USS Mustin conducts boat operations
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    USS Mustin conducts boat operations
    USS Mustin conducts boat operations
    USS Mustin conducts boat operations
    USS Mustin conducts boat operations

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    TAGS

    DESRON 15
    Pacific Fleet
    CTF 70
    Training and Readiness
    Indo Pacifc
    7th Fleet

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